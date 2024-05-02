Delhi Women’s Commission Staff Cut: Lt Governor removes 223 alleged unauthorized employees

In a significant move, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has ordered the removal of 223 employees from their positions at the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW). This decision follows revelations that former DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal allegedly made these appointments on a contractual basis without proper government permissions and in violation of established protocols.

The Department of Women and Child Development found that DCW’s actions breached statutory provisions outlined in the DCW Act, 1994, as well as directives from the Department of Finance & Planning Department, GNCTD (Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi). Among the irregularities cited were the creation of 223 posts without conducting a proper staffing assessment, lack of administrative approval or sanctioned expenditure, and absence of formal recruitment procedures.

In response, the Lieutenant Governor approved the department’s proposal, declaring the appointments of contractual staff at DCW null and void due to procedural breaches and irregularities. Consequently, DCW has been instructed to terminate the services of all contractual staff appointed without proper authorization and in violation of established guidelines.