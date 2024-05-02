Homemade delicious Pazham Murukku recipe

Here’s a simple recipe for making Pazham Murukku:
Ingredients:
– Ripe bananas (pazham) – 2 large
– Rice flour – 2 cups
– Grated coconut – 1/2 cup
– Powdered jaggery – 1/2 cup
– Cardamom powder – 1/2 teaspoon
– Ghee or oil – for frying
– Salt – a pinch
Instructions:
1. Mash the ripe bananas in a mixing bowl until smooth.
2. Add rice flour, grated coconut, powdered jaggery, cardamom powder, and a pinch of salt to the mashed bananas.
3. Mix all the ingredients well to form a smooth dough. If the dough is too dry, you can add a little water to adjust the consistency.
4. Heat ghee or oil in a deep frying pan or kadai over medium heat.
5. Take a small portion of the dough and shape it into murukku (spiral) shapes using your hands or a murukku press.
6. Carefully slide the shaped murukku into the hot oil and fry until golden brown and crispy.
7. Remove the fried murukku from the oil using a slotted spoon and drain excess oil on paper towels.
8. Repeat the process with the remaining dough.
9. Once cooled, store the pazham murukku in an airtight container.
