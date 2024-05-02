IMD predicts 2-8 more heatwave days than usual

IMD predicts an above-normal number of heatwave days for India in May, with both maximum and minimum temperatures expected to increase. April already saw 40% more heatwave days than usual.

Typically, heatwaves occur over northern plains, central India, and adjacent areas of the peninsula for about three days in May. However, this year, the country is likely to experience an additional 2-8 heatwave days, particularly in central India, including South Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Marathwada, and Gujarat.

Various regions, including Northwest, Eastern, and Southern parts of India, may also see 2-4 days of above-normal temperatures. Most parts of the country are expected to have above-normal maximum and minimum temperatures, except for certain areas in the northeast, northwest, central India, and parts of the northeast peninsula.