Kerala man gets 6 years in UK for deadly crash

Kerala native receives 6-year prison term in the UK for a fatal collision that claimed the life of a pedestrian. The victim, Andrew Forest, aged 75 and a history department head at Woking University, was struck and killed by a vehicle driven by Sharon Abraham, aged 27. The Lewes Crown Court handed down a six-year prison sentence to Abraham and barred him from driving for eight years.

The tragic incident occurred on July 26, 2023, when Abraham’s vehicle collided with Forest, who died at the scene. Abraham fled after the collision but was apprehended 16 hours later. Investigation revealed that Abraham was driving at speeds exceeding the legal limit of 30 mph, reaching between 45 and 52 mph. Additionally, evidence showed that Abraham had searched for information on hit-and-run laws and deleted his search history before being caught.

The court condemned Abraham’s reckless driving behavior, emphasizing the grossly inappropriate speed and lack of attention, noting that the collision could have been avoided had Abraham adhered to the speed limit. Despite pleading guilty and receiving a reduced sentence from nine to six years, Abraham faces an eight-year driving ban and will need to pass a driving test to regain driving privileges in Britain.