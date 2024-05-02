Kerala shuts schools amid heatwave, extends closure until May 6

Government advises closure of educational institutions in Kerala due to extreme heat, following a review meeting led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Heat wave warnings have been issued in four districts by the IMD, including Thrissur, Palakkad, Alappuzha, and Kozhikode. Educational institutions, including professional colleges, will remain shut until May 6, with school students urged to avoid outdoor activities from 11 am to 3 pm.

At the Disaster Management Authority meeting chaired by CM Vijayan, district collectors briefed on the heat wave situation in their respective areas. Precautionary measures include advising people to avoid direct sunlight between 11 am to 3 pm and recommending adjustments to working hours for laborers engaged in strenuous activities. Safety audits for fire prevention are also emphasized, particularly in fire-prone areas like markets and hospitals.

Additional directives involve closing workplaces with asbestos roofing during the day and strictly adhering to forest department guidelines to prevent forest fires. The meeting saw the participation of ministers, Chief Secretary Dr. Venu V, and other senior officials, emphasizing a coordinated approach to manage the heat wave’s impact effectively.