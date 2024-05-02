Kerala to roll out updated driving test methods starting today

Kerala’s Motor Vehicle Department is set to implement revised driving test protocols starting today. However, driving school owners in the state have declared a strike and designated today as a black day to protest against the new regulations introduced by Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar.

Although the new driving test procedures are scheduled to take effect today, not all proposed improvements will be immediately implemented. This is because the authorities have yet to establish driving test locations for light vehicles, which are required for the altered test format.

The revised driving test format, as outlined in a recent circular by the MVD, includes assessments such as angle parking, parallel parking, zig-zag driving, and gradient tests as part of the ground test. However, instead of conducting these tests first, the MVD will initially administer road tests, allowing successful candidates to proceed to the ‘H’ exam at designated driving test venues. Despite some concessions offered by the Transport Minister in response to protests, the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) has announced its intention to boycott the reforms, deeming them impractical. As a result, driving schools have initiated a strike today, with the CITU leading the protest efforts and vowing to shut down testing centers and boycott RT office services.