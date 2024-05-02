Kerala tourist killed in J&K truck collision

In a tragic incident in Banihal, Ramban district, one person lost their life while several others sustained injuries when a vehicle they were traveling in collided with a truck. The deceased, identified as Safwan PP, hailed from Nadapuram in Kerala. The accident occurred on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in the Shabanbass area.

The group involved in the accident comprised 14 individuals, with 12 of them being from Kerala. Among the injured, six are reported to be in critical condition. Notably, these six individuals are former B. Pharm students from Salafiya Pharmacy College in Malappuram.

According to an official statement, the tempo traveler, with registration number JK14A-9438, was en route from Jammu to Srinagar when the collision took place at Shabanbass Banihal. While six critically injured persons were transferred to Anantnag for medical treatment, the condition of the others is reported to be stable.