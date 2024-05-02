Kerala’s rising temperatures lead to surging electricity demand and high bills

Households in Kerala are grappling with a surge in electricity consumption as temperatures soar this summer. Many families are taken aback by the substantial increase in their electricity bills, which now cover charges for two months at once. Even middle-class households are facing higher bills due to adjustments in the tariff slab, adding to the financial burden amid the sweltering heat.

For many households, the current electricity bill has doubled compared to the previous one. This has led to a growing realization that installing an air conditioner is increasingly becoming a necessity, irrespective of income levels. With the heat making it challenging to sleep at night, reliance on ACs for comfort has surged. Consequently, the continuous use of fans throughout the day and night is contributing significantly to the spike in electricity bills.

The increased electricity usage, particularly with the use of air conditioners, is reflected in the bills, which can start from Rs 8000 onwards for households with two ACs. This additional expense, coupled with other bills like water charges, is causing concern among family members, putting a strain on the family budget.

As the demand for electricity surges during peak hours, which now extend until 2:30 am due to the rising temperatures, the state requires more than five thousand megawatts of electricity daily. To mitigate the impact of soaring electricity bills, households are advised to adjust their consumption habits, maintain awareness of the tariff slab, and make efforts to minimize usage where possible.