Outdoor sports competitions in Kerala face restrictions due to high temperatures

Kerala’s Sports Minister, V Abdurahiman, has implemented restrictions on outdoor sports competitions, training sessions, and selection trials from 10 am to 4 pm due to the intense heat prevailing in the state. Emphasizing the importance of player health, the minister urged caution among athletes during this period. The restrictions will remain in place until temperatures return to normal levels.

Meanwhile, Kerala continues to grapple with a heatwave, prompting authorities to issue alerts across various districts. Palakkad district is under an orange alert, while Thrissur, Alappuzha, and Kozhikode are under a yellow alert due to soaring temperatures. These alerts highlight the need for residents to take precautions against the extreme heat.

Despite the heatwave, relief is expected as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts rain across several districts in Kerala. Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and others are likely to experience rainfall on Thursday, with the IMD predicting rain until May 10.