Saudi Arabia intensifies arrests of individuals criticizing Israel online

Saudi Arabia has intensified its crackdown on citizens for social media posts related to the Israel-Hamas war, as the kingdom considers establishing diplomatic relations with Israel if it commits to Palestinian statehood. The recent arrests are driven by security concerns following the October 7 invasion of Israel by Hamas and the subsequent retaliation, which has killed over 34,000 Palestinians in Gaza. The kingdom fears that Iran and Islamist groups could exploit the conflict to incite uprisings, reminiscent of the Arab Spring.

The detentions include individuals who have expressed views deemed incendiary by authorities, such as an executive involved in the kingdom’s Vision 2030 plan and a media figure who called for Israel to never be forgiven. Another individual was arrested for advocating for a boycott of American fast food restaurants in the kingdom. The Saudi Ministry of Interior and Human Rights Commission have not commented on the matter.

The arrests reflect a high level of alertness and a desire to deter people from making online statements that might impact national security. Meanwhile, Saudi opposition figures and activists are holding a conference in the US to unveil a “people’s vision” for the kingdom, prioritizing free speech and the release of political prisoners. This comes amid ongoing concerns about the kingdom’s human rights record and restrictions on political expression.