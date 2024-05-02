SC registry rejects Centre’s plea on 2G spectrum verdict

The Supreme Court Registry reportedly declined to accept the Centre’s request to modify the 2012 verdict on the 2G spectrum case. The Registry viewed the government’s plea as an attempt to seek a review of the judgment under the guise of seeking clarification, terming it misconceived. Refusal to accept the plea was based on provisions outlined in the Supreme Court Rules, 2013, which empower the Registrar to reject petitions lacking reasonable cause or containing frivolous or scandalous content.

According to the rules, the Centre has the option to appeal against the Registrar’s decision. The government’s plea, seeking to exempt certain cases from auctioning 2G spectrum for non-commercial purposes, aimed to modify the 2012 verdict. However, the plea faced opposition from various quarters, including Prashant Bhushan, representing the NGO Centre for Public Interest Litigation, which was one of the petitioners in the 2012 case. The apex court’s judgment emphasized the importance of auction as the preferred mode for allocating natural resources like spectrum.

The 2012 verdict highlighted the state’s responsibility to ensure a non-discriminatory method for distribution and alienation of scarce natural resources. Auction, conducted fairly and impartially, was deemed the best method for this purpose. The refusal to modify the verdict comes amidst ongoing legal proceedings related to the 2G spectrum case, including the Delhi High Court’s admission of a CBI appeal against the acquittal of A Raja and others, indicating continued scrutiny of the matter.