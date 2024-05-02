Special Chicken Kalmas recipe

Chicken Kalmas is a traditional Malabar dish made with marinated chicken cooked in a flavorful gravy. Here’s a simple recipe:

Ingredients:

– Chicken pieces

– Onions

– Tomatoes

– Ginger-garlic paste

– Green chilies

– Curry leaves

– Turmeric powder

– Red chili powder

– Coriander powder

– Garam masala powder

– Coconut milk

– Oil

– Salt

– Coriander leaves for garnishing

Instructions:

1. Marinate the chicken pieces with salt, turmeric powder, and red chili powder. Let it sit for at least 30 minutes.

2. Heat oil in a pan and sauté chopped onions until golden brown.

3. Add ginger-garlic paste, green chilies, and curry leaves. Sauté until the raw smell disappears.

4. Add chopped tomatoes and cook until they turn mushy.

5. Now add the marinated chicken pieces and mix well. Cook for a few minutes.

6. Add turmeric powder, red chili powder, coriander powder, and garam masala powder. Mix until the chicken is well-coated with the spices.

7. Pour coconut milk into the pan and mix everything together.

8. Cover and cook the chicken on low heat until it’s tender and cooked through.

9. Once done, garnish with fresh coriander leaves.

10. Serve hot with rice or roti.