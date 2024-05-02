UAE experiences heavy rain again: Flights cancelled, residents advised to stay indoors

Severe weather conditions have gripped the UAE, prompting an orange alert and disrupting daily life. Heavy rains and thunderstorms led to precautionary measures, including advisories for residents to remain indoors and the enforcement of remote work and distance learning. Public recreational areas were closed temporarily to prevent accidents.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) advised caution, urging residents to avoid unnecessary travel and drive carefully if needed. Emirates canceled multiple flights, and Dubai International Airport reduced flight operations due to adverse weather conditions. Rain-bearing clouds appeared in various areas, bringing moderate to heavy rains and small hailstones.

Dubai Police and the NCM provided updates and safety tips, suspending intercity bus services and closing certain roads. Lightning and heavy rains intensified, requiring strict adherence to safety guidelines. Emergency services are on high alert as the government works to ensure public safety amidst the evolving situation.