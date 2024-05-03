20 killed, 21 injured as bus falls into ravine

Gilgit-Baltistan: At least 20 people have died and 21 injured after a speeding bus veered off a narrow mountain road and fell off a cliff. The accident happened at the Yashokhal area on the Karakoram Highway in Diamer district of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir’s Gilgit-Baltistan region. The bus was heading from Rawalpindi to Gilgit. According to police, over 40 passengers were travelling in the bus.

Following the accident, rescue teams were dispatched to the site of the accident. The injured people and those who died were taken to a hospital in Chilas.

Road accidents frequently happen in Pakistan due to poorly maintained roads, violation of road safety rules and reckless driving. According to World Health Organization estimates, more than 27,000 people were killed on Pakistan’s roads in 2018.