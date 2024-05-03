Air India increases frequency of flights to this country: Details

New Delhi: The flag carrier of India, Air India is expanding its services to Phuket, Thailand. The air carrier will now operate a second daily flight (except Wednesdays) to the tourist destination. The new service will start from June 1.

This new addition complements the existing daily flights between Delhi and Phuket. Since its initial launch in December 2023 with four weekly flights, Air India has steadily increased its frequency. By January 2024, it had transitioned to a daily service, and now, with the addition of the second daily flight, it will nearly double its flight operations to Phuket.

Air India will now operate a total of 34 weekly flights to Thailand from Delhi and Mumbai combined. Travelers can easily book seats on these additional flights through various channels, including the Air India website, mobile app, and travel agents.

NEW FLIGHTS (EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2024):

Flight No: AI376Days of Operation: Daily except Wed. Route: Delhi-Phuket Departure: 11:00 AM Arrival: 5:15 PM

Flight No: AI377Days of Operation: Daily except Wed. Route: Phuket-Delhi Departure: 6:15 PM Arrival: 9:20 PM

EXISTING FLIGHTS:

Flight No: AI378Days of Operation: Daily Route: Delhi-Phuket Departure: 2:05 AM Arrival: 8:10 AM

Flight No: AI379Days of Operation: Daily Route: Phuket-Delhi Departure: 9:15 AM Arrival: 12:20 PM