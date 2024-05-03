Commodity Market: Gold price decline sharply

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold declined in Kerala. Gold is trading at Rs 52,600, down by Rs 400 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at 6575, down by Rs 50. Yesterday, yellow metal gained by Rs 560 per 8 gram. On Wednesday, gold price slipped down by Rs 800 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures price fell by Rs 102 or 0.14% to Rs 70,634 per 10 gram. Silver futures price were down by Rs 44 or 0.05% to Rs 81,319 per kg.

In the U.S. markets, spot gold held its ground at $2,301.49 per ounce. Gold had lost more than 1% this week. Prices have fallen $130 after hitting a record high of $2,431.29 earlier in April. U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% higher to $2,311.20.