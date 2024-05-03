Cracks detected on Akkulam glass bridge, suspected vandalism

Concerns arise in Kerala’s tourism sector as cracks are detected on the glass bridge set to open at Akkulam Tourist Village, just two months after the Varkala floating bridge accident. The discovery of cracks raises significant worries about the safety and quality standards of adventure tourism infrastructure in the state. Sreekaryam police have received a complaint and are initiating a scientific investigation into the mystery surrounding the appearance of a crack in the middle of the glass bridge.

Originally slated for inauguration in March, the opening of the glass bridge was postponed following the floating bridge accident on March 9, where fifteen individuals fell into the sea due to rough waves. Now, cracks have emerged on the 52-meter-long glass bridge at Akkulam, a key adventure infrastructure highlighted by the tourism department. The structural integrity issues raise concerns about the safety and reliability of the bridge, constructed at a height of 75 feet.

The adventure tourism activities at Akkulam Tourist Village are a collaboration between the Vattiyoorkavu Youth Brigade Entrepreneurs Cooperative Society (VYBeCOS) and the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC). VYBeCOS suspects vandalism as the cause of the cracks in the glass bridge, which was announced by Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas in May 2023 and holds the distinction of being the first glass bridge under the Department of Tourism.