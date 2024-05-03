Doctors Remove 10 kg Tumour in 3-Hour Surgery at Kozhikode Medical College

Doctors at Kozhikode Medical College successfully removed a tumor weighing over 10 kg from the stomach of a 43-year-old woman from Malappuram’s Moonniyur. The woman had been experiencing abdominal pain and swelling, prompting her to seek medical attention. Following tests, including ultrasound and MRI scans, a uterine tumor measuring 36 cm long and 33 cm wide was discovered. A complex surgery lasting three hours was performed by the gynecology department to remove the tumor.

The surgery posed challenges due to the tumor’s high blood flow, necessitating careful suturing of uterine blood vessels at the start of the procedure to prevent bleeding. Despite preparations for potential blood transfusion, it was ultimately unnecessary, and the surgery was completed successfully. The patient’s health condition post-surgery is reported to be satisfactory, and she is currently in intensive care under observation. Health Minister Veena George commended the medical team for their efforts and expertise in conducting the surgery.

Led by Gynecology Department Cancer Specialist Dr. Santosh Kuriakos, the surgical team included Dr. Ammu Mohan, Dr. Aishwarya Gautam, Dr. Anjana, Dr. Binu Sajid from the Anesthesia Department, along with nursing staff Saritha CS, Sijimol George, and Nursing Assistant Ashokan VK. Dr. Jyothy Ramesh Chandran, Head of the Gynecology Department, supervised the surgery, ensuring its successful completion.