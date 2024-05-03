Domestic Institutional Investors purchase shares worth Rs 44,000 crore in April

Mumbai: Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) continued their buying spree and purchased shares worth Rs 44,186.28 crore in April. Meanwhile, the Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net sellers. FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 35,692.19 crore.

On April 30, amidst the Nifty hitting a fresh peak and the Sensex approaching its all-time high, FIIs acquired equity worth Rs 1,071.93 crore, contrasting DIIs acquisition of shares valued at Rs 1,429.11 crore.

Before this, foreign investors invested Rs 13,602 crore in March, Rs 22,419 crore in February, Rs 19,836 crore in January. Meanwhile, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have made a net investment of around Rs 2.08 lakh crore in the Indian equity markets and Rs 1.2 lakh crore in the debt market in 2023-24 fiscal year. Collectively, they infused Rs 3.4 lakh crore into the Indian capital market.

For the entire calendar year 2023, FPIs bought Rs 1.71 lakh crore in Indian equities and the total inflow stands at Rs 2.37 lakh crore taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities. FPIs’ net investment in Indian debt market stands at Rs 68,663 crore during 2023.

Indian equities witnessed a net outflow of Rs 1.21 lakh crore by FPIs in 2022. Before the outflow, FPIs invested money in the last three years. FPIs made a net infusion of Rs 25,752 crore in equities in 2021, Rs 1.7 lakh crore in 2020, and Rs 1.01 lakh crore in 2019. FPIs took out funds worth Rs 15,910 crore in 2022, Rs 10,359 crore in 2021, and Rs 1.05 lakh crore in 2020 from debt markets.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) are those who invest in the country they are living in. Both types of investors can impact the economy’s net investment flows.