DRDO dismisses Brahmos document security breach reports

DRDO has dismissed media reports suggesting a security breach involving former DRDO director general Sudhir Mishra and classified BrahMos documents. The reports alleged that Mishra moved confidential documents outside BrahMos Aerospace premises after his retirement in November 2021. However, DRDO’s Directorate of Public Interface stated that an inquiry committee found no evidence to support the allegations against Mishra.

In response to the allegations, Mishra called them a “malicious campaign” by vested interests. He emphasized that he followed protocol by handing over all documents, including classified ones, to his successor upon retirement. Mishra, who retired over two years ago, questioned the timing of the allegations and highlighted his long-standing commitment to DRDO’s security protocols during his 38-year tenure.

Mishra clarified that he only took personal belongings, such as souvenirs and awards, on the day of his retirement. He refuted claims of taking secret documents and returning them later, stating that he had cooperated with DRDO’s fact-finding committee investigating the matter.