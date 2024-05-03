Ernakulam driving school owners protest new test regulations

Driving school owners statewide commenced an indefinite strike on Thursday, protesting against the Motor Vehicles Department’s (MVD) recent introduction of new regulations for driving tests. In Ernakulam, protestors announced their refusal to engage in any activities associated with the Regional Transport Office (RTO) until the contentious order is revoked. The strike disrupted operations at the driving test ground in Kakkanad, where only a few candidates and MVD officials appeared, leading to the suspension of tests for the day.

According to T P Baiju, state vice-president of All Kerala Driving School Workers Union (CITU), the protest will persist until the Transport Minister retracts the hastily issued circular. Baiju highlighted concerns that the new regulations, including a limit of 30 driving tests per day and the requirement for separate tracks for various test maneuvers, were implemented without consultation, jeopardizing jobs and causing inconvenience to many in the industry.

The MVD’s decision to reduce the daily driving test quota from 120 to 50, and subsequently to 30, has had a significant impact, particularly in Ernakulam, affecting around 3,500 candidates. Augustine James, a driving school owner, emphasized the challenges faced by those awaiting tests, with limited opportunities for rescheduling within the six-month validity period of their learner’s license. Despite protests, MVD officials affirmed their intention to enforce the new regulations, attributing the strike to concerns among driving schools regarding the financial implications of compliance.