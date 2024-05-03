Hajj 2024: Saudi Arabia launches Nusuk card for pilgrims

Riyadh: The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has launched the Nusuk pilgrim card. The Nusuk pilgrim card will be in use for the forthcoming annual pilgrimage of Hajj 2024. Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah released the Nusuk card by presenting its copy to Indonesian Minister of Religious Affairs Yaqut Cholil Qoumas in Jakarta during his official visit to Indonesia.

The Nusuk pilgrim card aims to raise the efficiency of operational procedures for the upcoming Hajj season to make the pilgrimage much easier and simplified as well as to bring down instances of performing Hajj in an illegal way. The card facilitates Hajj workers to identify and verify the identity of each pilgrim, and also helps prevent unauthorized individuals from entering the holy sites.

The card is in digital and physical (print) formats. The print copy of the card will be delivered to pilgrims through their respective Hajj missions or Hajj service providing companies and establishments with which the pilgrims have concluded contracts to perform the pilgrimage.

The digital copy is available through the pilgrim’s account on the Nusuk and Tawakkalna applications. The ministry stated that the pilgrim must scan the QR code on the printed card, and then follow the instructions that lead to obtaining the digital version of the card.

The card provides the identity of the pilgrim in front of the relevant authorities and enabling them to verify his data for the purpose of making available the best possible services. It will also provide key information such as the pilgrim’s personal data, address and health records, linked to a smartphone application.

The foreign and domestic pilgrims are obliged to carry the card during their travel and movements throughout the Hajj period from the time of their arrival until their departure. The card is mandatory for entry and travel within the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah as well as for their movement between the Holy Sites of Mina, Arafat and Muzdalifah.