HC seeks CBI, ED response on Sisodia’s bail plea in excise policy scam

The Delhi High Court has requested responses from both the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s bail applications related to corruption and money laundering cases linked to the purported excise policy scam. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma issued notices after Sisodia challenged the trial court’s decision on April 30, which rejected his bail petitions. The high court scheduled the next hearing for May 8 to further address the matter.

Sisodia, through an interim application, urged the court to uphold the trial court’s ruling allowing him to visit his ailing wife once a week while in custody, pending the outcome of his bail pleas. The ED’s counsel indicated that the agency had no objection to continuing the trial court’s order, and Justice Sharma granted the request.

The trial court’s dismissal of Sisodia’s bail pleas pertains to the corruption and money laundering cases initiated by the CBI and ED, respectively. These cases are centered on alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi excise policy for 2021-22, which has since been nullified.