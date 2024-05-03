India criticizes USCIRF’s religious freedom claims as biased

India strongly criticized the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) for its recent report, accusing it of attempting to interfere in the country’s electoral process and propagating biased views against India. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal labeled USCIRF as a politically motivated entity with a clear agenda, stating that its reports are merely propaganda disguised as annual assessments.

Jaiswal emphasized that India’s diverse and democratic ethos is not understood or acknowledged by USCIRF, indicating a lack of expectation for fair treatment from the organization. He also dismissed USCIRF’s efforts to influence India’s electoral process, asserting that they would not succeed in their attempts.

The USCIRF’s annual report criticized India for alleged violations of religious freedom, recommending that the US State Department designate India as a “Country of Particular Concern (CPC).” It highlighted concerns about deteriorating religious freedom in India, attributing this decline to the policies of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, which it claims promote discriminatory nationalist agendas. Additionally, the report raised issues regarding the enforcement of laws such as the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), and anti-conversion and cow-slaughter laws, alleging arbitrary detention and surveillance of religious minorities and their advocates.