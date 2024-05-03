Indian Railways cancels, diverts several trains: Full list

New Delhi: Indian Railways has announced that there will be some temporary changes in the schedule of the trains running in the northern part of India. These trains were cancelled and diverted due to non-interlocking work for the commissioning of doubling at Tapa-Rampura Phul stations.

The trains are also delayed as there is a doubling work on Lehra Muhabbat-Rampura Phul-Tapa-Hadiaya section on the Rajpura-Bathinda route over Ambala division. The Northern Railways have announced that 12 trains will be cancelled, 8 of them will be diverted to other routes, and 6 trains will be either short-terminated or short-ordered until May 7.

Trains cancelled:

04548 Bathinda – Ambala Passenger / 02.05.24 to 07.05.24

04547 Ambala- Bathinda passenger / 02.05.24 to 07.05.24

14509 Dhuri Jn – Bathinda / 02.05.24 to 07.05.24

14510 Bathinda – Ambala Cant Jn / 02.05.24 to 07.05.24

04765 Dhuri Jn – Bathinda passenger / 07.05.24

04766 Bathinda – Dhuri Jn passenger / 07.05.24

14507 Delhi jn. – Fazilka Express / 02.05.24 to 07.05.24

14508 Fazilka – Delhi Jn. Express / 02.05.24 to 07.05.24

14815 Shri Ganganagar – Rishikesh / 02.05.24 to 07.05.24

14509 Dhuri Jn – Bathinda Express / 02.05.24 to 07.05.24

14510 Bathinda – Ambala Cant Jn / 02.05.24 to 07.05.24

14816 Rishikesh – Shri Ganganagar Express / 02.05.24 to 07.05.24

Trains diverted:

TRAIN NO. / JCO / DIVERTED TO RUN VIA

12439 Nanded – Shri Ganganagar / 05.05.24 / Jakhal-Mansa-Bathinda

12456 Bikaner Jn – Delhi Sarai Rohilla/ 30.04.24 to 06.05.24/ Bathinda-Mansa-Jakhal

12455 Delhi Sarai Rohilla – Bikaner Jn / 30.04.24 to 06.05.24 / Jakhal-Mansa-Bathinda

12485 Nanded – Shri Ganganagar / 02.05.24 & 06.05.24 / Jakhal-Mansa-Bathinda

12486 Shri Ganganagar – Nanded / 04.05.24 & 07.05.24 / Bathinda-Mansa-Jakhal

12440 Shri Ganganagar – Nanded / 03.05.24 / Bathinda-Mansa-Jakhal

04529 Varanasi – Bathinda Special / 04.05.24 / Moradabad-NewDelhi-Jakhal-Mansa-Bathinda

04530 Bathinda – Varanasi / 03.05.24 & 06.05.24 / Bathinda-Mansa-Jakhal-NewDelhi-Moradabad

Trains short-terminated/short-orginated:

TRAIN NO. / SHORT TERMINATED AT / EFFECTIVE JCO FROM / PARTIALLY CANCELLED BETWEEN

14735 ShriGanganagar – Ambala Cantt Express / Bathinda Junction / 02.05.24 to 07.05.24 / Bathinda-Ambala

14525 Ambala Cantt. – Shri Ganganagar InterCity Express / Bathinda Junction / 02.05.24 to 07.05.24 / Ambala-Bathinda

14888 Barmer – Rishikesh Express / Bathinda Junction / 02.05.24 to 06.05.24 / Bathinda-Rishikesh

TRAIN NO. / SHORT ORIGINATED FROM / EFFECTIVE JCO FROM / PARTIALLY CANCELLED BETWEEN

14736 Ambala Cantt – Shri Ganganagar Express / Bathinda Junction / 03.05.24 to 08.05.24 / Ambala-Bathinda

14526Shri Ganganagar – Ambala Cantt. InterCity Express / Bathinda Junction / 02.05.24 to 07.05.24 / Bathinda-Ambala

14887 Rishikesh – Barmer Express / Bathinda Junction / 02.05.24 to 07.05.24 / Rishikesh-Bathinda