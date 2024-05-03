India’s Heatwave: Top 10 Hottest places revealed

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has raised alarms over severe heatwave conditions expected in various regions until May 5 as the nation braces for soaring temperatures. Gangetic West Bengal and isolated pockets in Bihar are anticipated to bear the brunt of intense heat. According to the latest IMD data, Thursday witnessed scorching temperatures in the top ten hottest places across India.

Bolangir district in Odisha recorded a blazing 45 degrees Celsius, prompting the issuance of heatwave advisories for multiple districts by the IMD. Manorama Mohanty, Director of the IMD Centre, warned that significant fluctuations in day temperatures were unlikely over the next three days in many parts of Odisha. Meanwhile, hot and humid conditions are forecasted in isolated areas of Maharashtra, Karnataka Coast, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu throughout the week.

In response to the forecast, the Kerala government has implemented preventive measures, including the closure of educational institutions until May 6. A yellow alert has been issued for Alappuzha, Palakkad, Thrissur, and Kozhikode districts, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urging citizens to avoid direct sunlight exposure between 11 am and 3 pm.