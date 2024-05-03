Kerala introduces digital program for sustainable waste management

The Kerala government is set to introduce a novel digital course aimed at fostering environmental awareness and encouraging sustainable waste management practices. The Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) titled ‘Solid Waste Management Systems in Kerala’ is a pioneering initiative designed to educate individuals on sustainable waste management techniques, legal frameworks, green protocols, and household and community-level waste management technologies. The course is tailored for students, volunteers, residents’ associations, NGOs, and traders.

Developed by the Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA), the course is scheduled to launch on May 6 and seeks to raise awareness about recent waste management-related amendments to the Kerala Panchayat Raj Act, 1994, and the Kerala Municipality Act, 1994. Additionally, it aims to promote the objectives of the ‘Malinya Muktham Nava Keralam’ campaign initiated by the local self-government department (LSGD) to achieve a garbage-free state through public engagement and awareness.

Comprising self-study materials and recorded sessions in Malayalam, the course spans one month and requires approximately five to six hours of study. With six sessions covering essential topics, participants are required to pass quizzes after each session to progress. The course integrates visual demonstrations, PowerPoint presentations, and expert-led sessions, with plans for future enhancements based on feedback and demand. Upon completion, participants will receive a badge and a certificate.