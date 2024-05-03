Men face elevated risk of early COVID-19 fatality: Lancet

A recent report published in Lancet suggests that while men face a higher risk of premature death from conditions like Covid-19, heart disease, respiratory issues, liver diseases, and accidents, women tend to experience more non-fatal health problems such as mental health conditions, low back pain, dementia, headaches, and HIV/AIDS. The study highlights that in 2021, males had a higher disease burden compared to females, with Covid-19 disproportionately affecting men across all regions, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa and Latin America.

The research reveals that men lost 45% more years of life to Covid-19 than women, making it the leading cause of health loss in 2021. Similarly, ischaemic heart disease showed a significant disparity, with men experiencing 45% more health loss from heart disease than women. On the other hand, women, especially in regions like South Asia and parts of Europe and Asia, grapple with substantial health challenges like low back pain. Mental health conditions, notably depressive disorders, also have a more pronounced impact on women, particularly in high-income countries and parts of Latin America and the Caribbean.

The study underscores the urgent need for policies informed by sex-specific and age-specific data, as well as the importance of gender-sensitive research. It advocates for interventions aimed at reducing the burden of disease and achieving greater health equity. The authors emphasize the necessity of broadening the focus on women’s health beyond reproductive concerns to encompass the full spectrum of health issues throughout their lives. Conducted using data from the Global Burden of Disease Study 2021, the research underscores the significance of understanding how sex differences influence health outcomes, particularly in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.