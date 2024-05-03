Newborn’s body thrown from Kerala apartment; Girl and parents arrested

In Kerala’s Kochi, the body of a newborn baby was discovered abandoned in the Panampilly Nagar area. Police investigations revealed that the body, wrapped in a cover, was thrown from an apartment situated on Vidyanagar Road in the city. CCTV footage assisted the authorities in tracing the path of the cover, which led them to the apartment building.

The discovery occurred around 8 am on Friday when passersby noticed the cover being tossed onto the road. Upon inspection, they found the newborn’s body inside and promptly alerted the police. It remains unclear whether the infant was discarded after death or if the fall caused the demise.

Law enforcement apprehended a woman and her parents in connection with the incident. Based on the address found on the courier cover used to wrap the newborn’s body, authorities identified and took into custody Abhay Kumar, his wife, and daughter. The family resides on the fifth floor of the building, and although they were unaware of their daughter’s pregnancy, bloodstains were found in the residence’s washroom.