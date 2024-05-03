Rahul Gandhi to contest from Raebareli, Kishori Lal Sharma from Amethi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Raebareli, a constituency previously represented by his mother Sonia Gandhi for four terms. Sonia Gandhi recently shifted to the Rajya Sabha, leaving the seat open for her son. In Amethi, the party has fielded Kishori Lal Sharma against Union Minister Smriti Irani, who defeated Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 elections. The nomination filing deadline for both seats in the fifth round of the seven-phase general election is Friday, with voting scheduled for May 20.

Rahul Gandhi, who is also seeking re-election from Kerala’s Wayanad constituency, will face BJP’s Dinesh Pratap Singh in Raebareli. Singh was previously defeated by Sonia Gandhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The Congress announcement regarding Rahul Gandhi’s candidacy came after weeks of suspense.