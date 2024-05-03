SC mandates one-third reservation for women in SCBA posts

India’s Supreme Court issued a directive on Thursday, stipulating that at least one-third of the positions within the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) must be reserved for women. According to the court’s order, for the current year, three executive members, two senior executive members, and the treasurer of the SCBA must be women. Additionally, the post of SCBA Treasurer for the 2024–2025 term must be reserved for a woman.

In justifying its decision, the Supreme Court emphasized the need for timely reforms to address challenges faced by institutions like the SCBA. The court highlighted the importance of adapting norms and eligibility criteria to the evolving landscape. Furthermore, it instructed the SCBA’s executive committee to seek input from all members of the bar on this matter.

SCBA President Adish Aggarwala lauded the Supreme Court’s ruling, describing it as a significant milestone for the legal community. He expressed full support for the decision, emphasizing its historical significance for women in the legal profession. The SCBA, comprising practicing lawyers and Advocates-on-Record (AORs) of the Supreme Court, plays a crucial role in upholding democratic values, the rule of law, and judicial independence.