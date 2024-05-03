Shiv Sena leader Sushma Andhare’s chopper crashes

A private helicopter sent to pick up Shiv Sena (UBT) deputy leader Sushma Andhare crashed on Friday after a failed landing attempt. The helicopter was seen swerving and losing balance before crashing with a loud bang, leaving a cloud of dust on the open terrain.

Despite the severity of the crash, the pilot managed to escape by jumping off the helicopter and survived. However, the white-and-blue rental helicopter was severely damaged in the collision, which occurred near Mahad in Raigad.

Police and rescue personnel rushed to the scene to investigate the incident. Andhare, who was scheduled to fly in the helicopter, was shaken but drove to her election gatherings in various parts of the district. The crash has raised concerns about aviation safety and the investigation is ongoing.