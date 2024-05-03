Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower the volatile session on Friday amid selling across the sectors barring metsls.

At close, BSE Sensex was down 732.96 points or 0.98 percent at 73,878.15. NSE Nifty ended at 22,475.80, down 172.40 points or 0.76 percent.

About 1241 shares advanced, 2013 shares declined, and 79 shares unchanged. Top gainers included Coal India, Grasim Industries, ONGC, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Hindalco Industries. Top losers were L&T, Maruti Suzuki, Reliance Industries, Nestle India and Bharti Airtel.

Also Read: Hajj 2024: Saudi Arabia launches Nusuk card for pilgrims

Among sectors, except metal, all other sectoral indices ended lowerwith capital goods, realty, telecom and PSU Bank down 1 percent each, while oil & gas, auto, Information Technology and Media down 0.5 percent each.

The broader indices also came under pressure after hitting fresh highs in the early part of the session. The BSE midcap index fell 0.2 percent and smallcap index down 0.5 percent.

Meanwhile, Indian stock market posts gains for 2nd straight week, Sensex & Nifty up 0.3 percent each. Broader markets outperform this week, Nifty Bank up 2 percent & Midcap index up 1 percent. 25 out of 50 Nifty stocks give positive returns. M&M, Grasim & Coal India were the top gainers.