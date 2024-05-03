Strong earthquake hits Philippines

Manila: A powerful earthquake has struck he island province of Leyte in central Philippines on Friday. According to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ), the earthquake struck at a depth of 10km.There were no immediate reports from Philippine authorities of damage or casualties caused by the offshore quake.

Earthquakes are a daily occurrence in the Philippines. The country sits along the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’, an arc of intense seismic as well as volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin. According to the U.S. Geological Survey the Philippines is the ‘most seismically and volcanically active zone in the world. Most quakes though are too weak to be felt by humans.