Vivo V30e launched in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Vivo V30e has been launched in India. The Vivo V30e is priced at Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB variant and Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB option. The phone is offered in Silk Blue and Velvet Red colours and will be available for purchase starting May 9 through Vivo’s India e-store, Flipkart and partner retail stores.

Buyers can avail 10 percent discount for purchases made using ICICI, SBI, IndusInd, IDFC, and other banks. HDFC and SBI bank customers can avail 10 percent flat instant discount.

The dual SIM (nano) Vivo V30e runs on Android 14-based FuntouchOS 14. Vivo has promised to provide three generations of Android updates and four years of security updates for the new phone. It features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) 3D curved display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1,300 nits peak brightness, and 93.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The onboard RAM can be virtually expanded up to 16GB.

The Vivo V30e has a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. There’s also an Aura LED flash unit at the back. On the front, the phone has a 50-megapixel selfie camera. Both front and rear cameras have 4K video recording capabilities. It packs up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. The phone has an IP64-rated build to keep it safe from splashes and dust.

The Vivo V30e includes 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, and USB Type-C connectivity. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, proximity sensor, and gyroscope. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. Vivo V30e is backed by a 5,500mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging support. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 22 hours of YouTube streaming time and up to 53 hours of music playback time.