Air India Express launches new flight service to UAE from this Indian city: Details

Mumbai: Low-budget air carrier based in India, Air India Express has launched a new route from India to UAE. The new flight service will connect Ras Al Khaimah in the UAE with Lucknow. Ras Al Khaimah is the ninth international destination for the airport of the capital of Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier the airline had launched direct flights to Saudi Arabia. The airline will operate flights connecting Mangaluru International Airport and the Saudi port city of Jeddah.Jeddah is Mangaluru International Airport’s eighth international destination. The flight, IX 797, which connected Mangaluru to Jeddah, started as flight IX 1499 from Tiruchirappalli, opening up a new domestic route for Mangaluru. Every Wednesday, an aircraft will depart Tiruchirappalli via Mangaluru and return to Jeddah on Thursday.Flight IX 499 Mangaluru-Jeddah will depart at 2.50 p.m. and reach Jeddah at 6.25 p.m. (local time). On the return leg, IX 498 will depart Jeddah at 7.25 p.m. (local time) and reach Mangaluru at 3.40 a.m. on Thursday.

Air India Express is a subsidiary of India’s flag carrier airline Air India. The second-largest international airline out of Mangaluru, Air India Express claimed that it operates 47 flights each week to several domestic and foreign destinations, including Bengaluru, Tiruchirappalli, Jeddah, Abu Dhabi, Dammam, Bahrain, Doha, Kuwait, Dubai, and Muscat.