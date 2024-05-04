Air India to resume flights to this country: Details

New Delhi: Flag carrier of India, Air India will resume flight services between Delhi and Tel Aviv. The flight service will restart from May 16. The airline has temporarily suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv amid tensions in the Middle East.

On April 19, the airline said Tel Aviv flights will remain suspended till April 30. The suspension was later extended till May 15.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has issued new travel advisory for Indian nationals. The MEA advised Indian nationals travelling to Iran and Israel to ‘remain vigilant’ and stay in contact with the Indian Embassy.