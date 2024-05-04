Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Bajaj Auto launched its Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z, in India. Priced at Rs 1,85,000 (ex-showroom, New Delhi), the motorcycle is open for bookings now at a token amount of Rs 5,000. Its customer deliveries will start in the first week of June.

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z is powered by 373cc liquid-cooled petrol engine. This unit produces 40PS of maximum power and 35Nm of peak torque, and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z comes with 43mm golden USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear. There are 17-inch alloys at the front and rear. While there is a 320mm disc at the front, the rear has a 230mm disc. The motorcycle gets a dual-channel ABS.

Bajaj is offering four ride modes — Road, Rain, Sport and Offroad –. The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z is also the fastest bike in the entire Pulsar family and can reach a top speed of 154kmph.

The instrument panel on the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z is a fully digital unit and supports Bluetooth connectivity. Among the other noteworthy features are turn-by-turn navigation, switchable traction control, five-step adjustable clutch and brake levers, and ride-by-wire electronic throttle.

The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z is being offered in four colour options — Glossy Racing Red, Pearl Metallic White, Brooklyn Black and Pewter Grey.

The Bajaj Pulsar portfolio now includes the Pulsar 125, Pulsar NS125, Pulsar 150, Pulsar N150, Pulsar NS160, Pulsar N160, Pulsar NS200, Pulsar RS200, Pulsar 220F, Pulsar N250 and the all-new Pulsar NS400Z.