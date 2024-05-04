Debut of first indigenous bomber UAV in Bengaluru

Flying Wedge Defence, a leading player in India’s defence and aerospace technology sector, has unveiled India’s first indigenous bomber UAV aircraft, named FWD-200B, in Bengaluru. The company’s initiative aims to reduce India’s dependency on expensive imported bomber unmanned aircraft and bolster the Make in India campaign. Through this development, they aspire to position India as a global hub for drone manufacturing and technology, thereby enhancing national security.

According to Flying Wedge’s press release, the launch of FWD-200B signifies a significant milestone for India, marking its entry into the league of nations with advanced combat aircraft capabilities. Suhas Tejaskanda, the Founder of Flying Wedge Defence & Aerospace, highlighted the cost-effectiveness of the indigenous drone, stating that while the US Predator costs approximately Rs 250 crores, the FWD-200B comes at a fraction of that price, around Rs 25 crores, demonstrating India’s commitment to self-reliance and offering cost-effective defence solutions.

The manufacturing of the FWD-200B took place at Flying Wedge Defence’s state-of-the-art facility in Electronic City, spanning over 12000 sq.ft on 1.5 acres of land. The drone, classified as a MALE Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (medium-altitude, long-endurance), boasts a payload capacity of 100 kgs and is equipped with optical surveillance payloads integrated with precision air strike capabilities. With a maximum speed of 200 kts/370 kmph and an endurance capacity of 12-20 hours, the FWD-200B represents a significant advancement in India’s defence technology.