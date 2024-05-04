Elvish Yadav accused of money laundering in snake case

YouTube sensation and reality show star Elvish Yadav found himself in hot water once again as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) accused him of money laundering in connection to the snake venom-rave party case investigated by the Gautam Buddh Nagar police. Yadav was arrested on March 17 and spent 14 days in judicial custody. However, just five days later, he was granted bail by a local court.

The ED’s Lucknow unit initiated a case against Yadav and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) due to the significant amount of money involved in the scheme. A top ED official revealed that they intend to interrogate Yadav and others involved in the old case. On April 6, the Gautam Buddha Nagar police filed a 1,200-page chargesheet under the Wildlife Conservation Act against Yadav and seven others associated with the case. This came six months after the FIR was lodged.

The chargesheet outlines the smuggling of snakes and the use of their venom at the parties. Reports have highlighted Yadav’s alleged connections with snake handlers and the discovery of a poisonous snake and 20 ml of krait snake venom at the party location. Yadav’s legal troubles seem far from over as investigations into the case continue.