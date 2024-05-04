Floods Ravage Brazil’s Rio Grande do Sul ; 39 Dead, 68 Missing

Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in Brazil’s southernmost state of Rio Grande do Sul, resulting in at least 39 fatalities and leaving 68 people missing, according to local authorities on Friday. The death toll is anticipated to rise as search and rescue efforts continue. Rio Grande do Sul’s civil defence authority reported that the storms have displaced at least 24,000 people, affecting over half of the state’s 497 cities, bordering Uruguay and Argentina.

The torrential rains transformed streets into rivers in several towns, causing extensive damage to roads and bridges. Landslides have been reported, and there has been a partial collapse of a dam structure at a small hydroelectric power plant, leading to the complete flooding of some cities. Moreover, authorities have raised concerns about a second dam in the city of Bento Goncalves, warning that it is at risk of collapsing. As a precautionary measure, residents living nearby have been ordered to evacuate to safer areas.

The situation remains critical as rescue teams work tirelessly to locate missing individuals and provide aid to those affected by the severe weather conditions. The state government has mobilized resources to provide assistance to the displaced population and address the extensive damage caused by the heavy rains and subsequent flooding.