Follow these simple ways to spice up your sex life

Sex life of most people face several issues like the horrors of modern life. A healthy sex life is an important part to any romantic relationship.

The three things to focus on as you work to spice up your sex life include : safety, self-pleasure, and getting to know yourself as a sexual being.

First, you and your partner need to create an atmosphere of safety so that each of you can self-reflect, communicate, and receive truth with authenticity. Know what you and your partner need from each other.

Do a deep dive into your own self-pleasure. Pay attention to what turns your mind on and what brings pleasure to your body. Explore what brings you pleasure so you can use that as a guiding light to partnered pleasure.

Know who you are as a sexual being and what you both want to feel differently about your sexual connection. Elevate your understanding of who you are as a sexual being that includes desired and undesired sex acts, but also expands well beyond it. Incorporate a view of holistic sexuality.

Building a fulfilling sexual life and infusing spice back into it happens mostly outside of sexual connection and new sex acts. Find daily activities that bring vibrancy and pleasure to you both together. Listen actively to one another and infuse gratitude practices throughout your day with each other. Show your appreciation for one another through words, gifts, and actions not occasionally, but every single day.