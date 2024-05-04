DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSAutomobile

Force Motors launches 2024 Force Gurkha in India: Price, features

May 4, 2024, 04:03 pm IST

Mumbai: Force Motors  has launched its  2024Force Gurkha into the Indian market.  The new Gurkha 5-door version is priced at Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom) and  the updated Gurkha 3-door comes at Rs 16.75 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings are open now and  interested customers  can book the vehicle by paying a  deposit of Rs 25,000. Deliveries will kick off this week, with test drives and customer deliveries starting from mid-May.

The 2024 Force Gurkha gets several updates. These include a redesigned single-slat grille featuring ‘Gurkha’ lettering, circular LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, and fog lamps equipped with a cornering function. Other highlights include 18-inch alloy wheels, roof rack with an integrated ladder, tailgate-mounted spare wheel, and a tow hook.

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched in India: Price, Features 

The 2024 Force Gurkha comes packed with features like a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, digital instrument cluster, powered ORVMs, a tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel, rear camera, and a tyre pressure monitoring system, and many more. Both Gurkha versions boast a 2.6-litre Mercedes-sourced diesel engine, now tuned to deliver 140 bhp and 320Nm.

Tags
shortlink
May 4, 2024, 04:03 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button