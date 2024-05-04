ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Team India’s schedule

Mumbai: The Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 is scheduled to begin on 1st June. The tournament includes 20 teams. These teams are divided into 4 groups. The top 2 from each group moving on to the Super Eight stage.

The matches will be played in the USA and at 6 venues across the West Indies, with the final set for 29th June in Barbados. The competition will welcome debutants Canada, USA, and Uganda.

T20 World Cup Team India Player List 2024:

Rohit Sharma (C)

Hardik Pandya (VC)

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Virat Kohli

Suryakumar Yadav

Rishabh Pant (WK)

Sanju Samson (WK)

Shivam Dube

Ravindra Jadeja

Axar Patel

Kuldeep Yadav

Yuzvendra Chahal

Arshdeep Singh

Jasprit Bumrah

Mohammad Siraj

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan

India will begin their World Cup campaign against Ireland on June 05, 2024, at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. India will face arch rival Pakistan on June 09, 2024 at the same venue. India will then play the USA and Canada on June 12 and 15 respectively.

Check out India’s T20 World Cup 2024 schedule below:

India Vs Ireland to be played on June 5 (Wednesday) at New York and the match starts at 8 pm IST.

India Vs Pakistan on June 9 (Sunday) at New York and the match starts at 8 pm IST.

India Vs USA on June 12 (Wednesday) and the match starts at 8 pm IST.

India Vs Canada on June 15th (Saturday) and the match starts at 8 pm IST in Florida.

If India qualify for the Super 8s, they will be playing their matches on June 20, June 22, June 24. India are A1, and their seeding won’t change irrespective of where they finish in the group stage. They just need to qualify for Super 8s.