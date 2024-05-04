India issues new travel advisory for people travelling to these countries: Details

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has issued new travel advisory for Indian nationals. The MEA advised Indian nationals travelling to Iran and Israel to ‘remain vigilant’ and stay in contact with the Indian Embassy.

‘We continue to closely monitor the situation in the region. We have also noted that Iran and Israel have opened their airspace for several days now. We advise Indian nationals to remain vigilant while travelling to these countries and be in touch with the Indian Embassy,’ said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal as a response to a media query on travel advisory to Iran and Israel.

Earlier on April 14, the Indian embassy in Israel issued an advisory to Indian citizens in Israel to stay calm and adhere to the safety protocols issued by the local authorities.

‘In light of recent events in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to stay calm and adhere to the safety protocols issued by the local authorities (https://www.oref.org.il/en). Embassy is closely monitoring the situation and is in touch with the Israeli authorities and Indian community members to ensure the safety of all our nationals. For any urgent assistance, please contact the Embassy at 24*7 Emergency Helpline/ContactTel: 1. +972-547520711, +972-543278392. Email: [email protected],’ the Indian embassy in Israel said in a statement.

On April 19, Israel launched missile strikes against Tehran.The missile launches come after Iran launched several drones and missiles on April 13 towards Israel in retaliation for an alleged Israeli air strike on its consulate in Syria, resulting in the killing of three top Iranian generals.