India updates travel warnings for Iran and Israel

India has adjusted its travel advisory for Iran and Israel, transitioning from discouraging travel to advocating for heightened caution among its citizens visiting these nations. The update, announced on Friday by Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, follows recent developments and a de-escalation of tensions in the region. Despite the shift, India remains vigilant, closely monitoring the situation and advising its nationals to maintain contact with the Indian Embassy during their travels, particularly as both Iran and Israel have reopened their airspace.

Initially issued on April 12, the previous advisory had advised against travel to Iran and Israel amid rising tensions sparked by incidents like an Israeli airstrike on a Damascus building and subsequent retaliatory actions by Iran. However, recent developments, including a reduction in hostilities between the two nations, prompted a reassessment. Factors influencing the decision included Israel’s need for Indian construction workers, hindered by the previous advisory, and the desire of Indian citizens in Iran, including students and traders, to return home.

Presently, there are approximately 19,000 Indians in Israel, with a significant portion recently recruited for sectors like construction and caregiving. Meanwhile, Iran hosts over 4,000 Indian nationals, including students, academics, and traders. Amid diplomatic efforts to promote stability and safeguard Indian nationals, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has engaged in discussions with counterparts from Iran and Israel, emphasizing the importance of de-escalation in the region.