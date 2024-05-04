Indian Institute of Technology invites applications for MTech program in e-mobility

Chennai: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is inviting applications for MTech programme in E-Mobility (WEMEM). The programme is for working professionals. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the institute for complete details. The deadline to complete the registration process is May 26, 2024.

WEMEM is an industry-oriented Web-Enabled MTech in E-Mobility programme for working professionals.The batch will begin from September 2024.

This degree program is being offered through IIT Madras’ Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE). The Department of Engineering Design, IIT Madras, is coordinating WEMEM.

The program would run over seven academic terms, with up to 3 academic terms in a calendar year. The first batch will start in the beginning of September and the participants will be selected based on a test on fundamental Mathematics and Physics principles.

Those interested can apply for the program through the following link – https://code.iitm.ac.in/emobility.

The program brochure can be accessed on the official website of the institute.