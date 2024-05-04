Kerala Coastal areas bracing for ‘Kallakkadal’ phenomenon; precautions advised

Coastal communities in Kerala and southern Tamil Nadu are preparing for the occurrence of “kallakkadal,” a sudden sea swelling phenomenon, expected from 2:30 am on Saturday until 11:30 pm on Sunday. The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has issued a warning, signaling the likelihood of erratic high waves, ranging from 0.5 to 1.5 meters, impacting coastal areas during this time frame.

The unexpected nature of “kallakkadal,” characterized by unforeseen high swells, is attributed to strong winds originating from the southern Indian Ocean. These swells present risks as they occur without clear warning signs, potentially endangering coastal communities.

In response, weather agencies such as INCOIS and the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) are advising coastal residents and visitors to maintain a safe distance from the shoreline. They emphasize avoiding beach trips or sea-based activities during this period to ensure safety. Additionally, fishermen and coastal residents are urged to exercise caution, as there is a possibility of a sea attack. Measures include keeping fishing vessels securely moored in harbors and ensuring the safety of fishing equipment.