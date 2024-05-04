Know effects of perimenopause on sex drive and libido

A new study reveals that sexual dysfunction increases by nearly 30% during perimenopause and vaginal dryness. This most often has the greatest effect on desire, arousal and overall satisfaction claims the study.

The study was conducted by Dr Stephanie Faubion, medical director with the North American Menopause Society (NAMS). The study is published in journal Menopause.

For some women, sex becomes less satisfying with age, with a pronounced decline during perimenopause. Women start perimenopause at different ages.

There are many factors that can negatively affect sexual function, including mental and emotional status, ageing, chronic medical problems and menopause status.

Decreasing estrogen levels during the menopause transition cause a variety of biological changes in a woman’s body, leading to vaginal atrophy, the thinning, drying and inflammation of the vaginal walls.

This study is one of only a few studies to assess effect during perimenopause, a transitional time before menopause when the ovaries gradually begin to make less estrogen.