KSEB imposes daily power usage limits, introduces 10 paise surcharge per unit

Due to surging power demand, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has introduced restrictions on power usage during peak hours. Kerala witnessed its highest daily power consumption on Thursday, reaching 114.18 million units. Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty has urged consumers to reduce usage between 10 pm and 2 am and cooperate with the board to mitigate the crisis. Alongside these measures, electricity rates will see a hike, with a new surcharge of 19 paise per unit imposed on this month’s bill, comprising a 10-paise addition to the existing 9-paise surcharge and an additional 10-paise fuel surcharge for March.

Krishnankutty expressed satisfaction with the sector-wise electricity regulation, citing a notable decrease of 200 MW in consumption within a day in the Mannarkkad area since its implementation began. He clarified that power control measures last for only 10 to 15 minutes and are aimed at providing some control to large industrial consumers, ensuring minimal impact on domestic users. As part of these regulations, KSEB has directed large industries to adjust their power usage schedules, avoiding operations between 10 pm and 1 am. Additionally, the board has urged the water authority and irrigation department to reschedule motor pump and lift irrigation pump operations to avoid disruptions in water distribution.

Commercial establishments and shops have been instructed to switch off power to hoardings, decorative lights, and signboards, while households are advised to set air conditioners at 26 degrees Celsius. Deputy chief engineers are overseeing on-field arrangements to minimize consumption in compliance with these directives. The collective efforts aim to manage the increasing power demand and ensure a stable supply amidst the current crisis.